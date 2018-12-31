City of Tonawanda police announce promotions, new hires

Five City of Tonawanda Police officer have been promoted or hired to new positions, the City of Tonawanda Police Department announced Monday.

Lt. Jamin Butcher, a 16-year veteran of the police force, has been promoted to captain. Detective Matthew Burke, a 22-year veteran of the force, has been promoted to lieutenant. Officer Matthew Wark, a 12-year veteran of the police department, has been promoted to detective. Nicholas D. Kirkwood and Lea K. Stachura both were hired as new officers.

All of them will be sworn into their new posts at ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. Jan. 9 in the City of Tonawanda Courtroom, 200 Niagara St., City of Tonawanda.