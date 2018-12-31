Excelsior Orthopaedics buys Sterling Medical Park office building

A gastroenterologist has sold the Sterling Medical Park office building in Orchard Park to Excelsior Orthopaedics.

Excelsior, through a limited liability company called Excelsior Property Holdings III, paid $3.1 million to buy the 3.02-acre property at 260 Redtail Road, with a 16,590-square-foot medical office building that was constructed in 2012.

The seller was Dr. Mark St. Marie, through Sterling Med Properties LLC.

The one-story building, which also houses Western New York Ear, Nose and Throat and several other doctors, was home to Buffalo Gastroenterology Associates, where St. Marie practiced. He is now the founder and medical director of his own practice, located on Orchard Park Road.