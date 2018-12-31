Erie County targets homeowners who allow underage drug use

Homeowners who allow minors to abuse drugs on their property are now subject to a fine of $250 for the first offense and $500 for a second offense. Subsequent offenses are punishable by a fine of $1,000, up to a year in jail or both.

It's an amendment to the so-called "Social Host" law, which was passed in 2014 to target adults who allow underage drinking on their premises. The new law, sponsored by Legislator Lynne Dixon and passed by the Legislature, was amended to include underage drug use.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced Monday that he has signed the amendment, noting that "underage drug use can have lethal effects, just as underage drinking can" and that homeowners who permit it "will be held responsible under the law."