ECKHARDT, Thelma J. (Schawel)

Age 88, Of Eden, NY; December 30, 2018. Beloved wife of late Lester A. Eckhardt; dear mother of Norman (Desiree) Eckhardt, David A. Eckhardt, Eileen (Richard) Stadelmaier, Diane (Joseph) Kelly and Ellen (Terry) Eckhardt; grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of eight; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews; sister of late Clifford Schawel, Virginia Burger, Elizabeth Anstey and Arthur Schawel. Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday, January 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM, at the Laing Funeral Home Inc., 2724 W. Church St., Eden, NY. Funeral Service will be held Thursday, January 3, 2019 at 11 AM, in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3487 N. Boston Rd., Eden. Memorials may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in memory of Thelma. Words of sympathy may be left on www.LaingFuneralHome.com