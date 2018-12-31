Cattaraugus County man arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

A Cattaraugus County man was arrested on drug possession charges during a traffic stop Saturday in Hinsdale, according to State Police.

Matthew R. Comstock, 23, of Portville, was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of marijuana, according to troopers, who said Comstock allegedly had more than eight ounces of marijuana in his possession at the time of his arrest.

Troopers were conducting a probable cause search of a vehicle in which Comstock was a passenger and discovered him to be in possession of a small quantity of cocaine, about 248 grams of marijuana and about one gram of concentrated cannabis, State Police said.

Comstock was released with appearance tickets to return to Hinsdale Town Court at a later date, police said.