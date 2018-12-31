Buffalo man, 19, accused of firing shots into a Black Rock home

A Buffalo man was arrested after several shots were fired into a Black Rock home, nearly hitting the homeowner who was in the kitchen, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Nathaneil L. Graham, 19, was charged early Sunday with first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

Police say Graham fired several rounds into the side door of a Gorton Avenue house at around 11 p.m. Saturday. The shots broke the window of the door and almost struck a man who was in the kitchen in the line of fire, police said.

Graham then fled to a Grace Street address, where police said they later recovered a .45-caliber firearm in the siding of the house. Graham was apprehended by police at a Niagara Street address on Sunday morning.