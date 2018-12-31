Buffalo & Erie County Public Library reveals 2018's most requested books

The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library has revealed its most popular – and requested – book titles for 2018, which include a best-selling thriller that is soon to be adapted into a major motion picture, some debut novels and a read by a former first lady.

"The Woman in the Window: A Novel," by A.J. Finn, was among the most-requested books by patrons who use the 37 local public libraries and the Library on Wheels bookmobile, along with "The Great Alone" by Kristin Hannah and "Before We Were Yours," by Lisa Wingate, which also topped the list of most-requested books.

John Grisham's "The Rooster Bar" was among the most popular adult fiction titles, according to library officials. It also was the most popular fiction eBook title.

Meanwhile, "A Wrinkle in Time," by Madeleine L'Engle, was among the most popular teen titles.

The titles from author Jeff Kinney's "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" series were the most-requested children's books.

Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" was among the top adult nonfiction titles on the racks for 2018.

"Becoming" – a memoir by former first lady Michelle Obama – was voted the best book by library employees.