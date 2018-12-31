Bills sign quarterback Derek Anderson to one-year contract

The Bills have signed quarterback Derek Anderson to a one-yer contract, team announced Monday.

Anderson, 35 and a 14-year veteran, joined the Bills following the elbow injury to Josh Allen and started losses to the Colts and Patriots. Anderson suffered a concussion against the Patriots was in the concussion protocol for several weeks before being cleared.

He was 42 for 70 for 465 yards with no touchdowns and four interceptions.

With Anderson's signing, the Bills enter the offseason with Josh Allen, Matt Barkley and Anderson signed. Barkley, signed after Anderson was injured, signed a two-year deal several weeks ago.

Coach Sean McDermott and Allen have raved about Anderson's value to the team in helping Allen prepare and learn.

"I think knowing the job of the quarterback I kind of respected and appreciated at more watching a guy like Derek [Anderson] and a guy like Matt [Barkley] to come in and be a professional and come in and really kind of transform this team," Allen said in mid-December. "I definitely think that we were a different team before Derek got here and the presence that he’s had in our locker room and on our offense has been tremendous. Then, Matt comes in, he’s kind of the same way. They just know how to be professional quarterbacks and for me to see that, that was huge."