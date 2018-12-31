Man driving scooter inside store arrested on drug charge

A Batavia man accused of being intoxicated while operating an electric scooter in a department store was arrested on drug charges Friday, according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Office.

Adam B. Thomas, 29, was arrested on charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and public appearance under influence of a narcotic drug.

Deputies responded Friday morning to a department store on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia following a complaint of an intoxicated male who was causing a disturbance inside a store by operating an electric scooter.

Deputies said they found Thomas in the store and determined that he was under the influence of a narcotic drug. Thomas is alleged to have possessed a powdered substance that deputies said tested positive for fentanyl, an opioid.

Thomas was issued appearance tickets to appear at the Town of Batavia Court at an undetermined date.