BALESTER, Anthony C.

BALESTER - Anthony C. December 29, 2018; beloved husband of Judy Balester; loving father of Anthony Jr. (Patricia) Balester, Christine (Steven) Ford, Susan Brace and James (Diane) Balester; grandfather of 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; survived by one brother and three sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present at the JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME (Amherst Chapel), 280 Grover Cleveland Hwy. (at North Bailey), on Wednesday from 4-7 PM and Thursday from 10 AM-12 Noon, where a Prayer Service will follow at 12 Noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.