WNY will lose another Kmart; liquidation sales start soon

Western New York is losing another Kmart store, this time in Wellsville.

The store, at 121 Bolivar Road, was included in the latest round of Sears and Kmart closures announced out of bankruptcy court. The stores are set to close in March with liquidation sales starting in two weeks.

Kmart store closures in West Seneca, Niagara Falls and Batavia were previously announced, as were Sears store closures at the Eastern Hills and Chautauqua Malls. But the remaining Kmarts, in Wellsville, Jamestown and on Hertel Avenue – along with the region's last Sears store in the McKinley Mall – were on a list of 200 stores under consideration for closure, according to court papers.

Sears filed bankruptcy in October. Sears owns Kmart.

Potential buyers and liquidators had until Friday to put in bids for the struggling department store chain. ESL Investments, a hedge fund owned by Sears chairman Eddie Lampert, put in a bid to buy the company for $4.4 billion.

ESL will go up against liquidation bids at auction on Jan. 14 if Sears' advisers deem ESL a qualified bidder.