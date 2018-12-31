Share this article

Rudy Torres hands out candy canes to children during the annual Three Kings Day celebration at the Olivencia Center in 2014. (Mark Mulville/News file photo)

Annual Three Kings Day celebration set for Saturday at Olivencia Center

The Agustin "Pucho" Olivencia Center will hold its annual Three Kings Day celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 261 Swan St.

The center has been hosting the religious and cultural celebration for 40 years.

The Three Kings Day celebration assists more than 500 low-income children in the local community by providing them with gifts, and also maintains Hispanic culture and traditions in Western New York.

Harold McNeil – Harold McNeil is a native of Brooklyn. He previously worked as a reporter for the former WEBR 970 AM public radio station and later for the Niagara Gazette, a Gannett-owned newspaper. He has been a staff reporter for The Buffalo News since 1989.
