Annual Three Kings Day celebration set for Saturday at Olivencia Center
The Agustin "Pucho" Olivencia Center will hold its annual Three Kings Day celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 261 Swan St.
The center has been hosting the religious and cultural celebration for 40 years.
The Three Kings Day celebration assists more than 500 low-income children in the local community by providing them with gifts, and also maintains Hispanic culture and traditions in Western New York.
