About 20 jobs eliminated at Rich Products in Buffalo

Rich Products Corp. has laid off about 20 workers at its Buffalo offices.

Positions were eliminated in marketing, sales and operations.

"Like most businesses these days, we are in a constant state of change as we work to align our organization around a marketplace that is evolving rapidly," said Dwight Gram, a spokesman for Rich.

The layoffs were part of a series of organizational moves across the company's global operations, which included the creation of new jobs, promotions and role changes as well, Gram emphasized.

Rich Products has more than 10,000 employees around the world.