ZGODA, Mary Jane (Nietopski)

ZGODA - Mary Jane (nee Nietopski)

December 24, 2018. Wife of the late Raymond Sr.; dear mother of Mary Lou Bristow and Raymond Jr. (Sharon); loving grandmother of Brandon, Marc, Raymond III, and David; great-grandmother of Athea, Liam, Avery, and Avery James; sister of Edward (Betty), Timothy (Marie) and the late John and Melvin (Faye) Nietopski, also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, January 4, 4-7 PM at the Pacer Funeral Home, Inc., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew, (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Martha's Parish, 10 French Rd., Depew, Saturday 9:30 AM, please assemble at Church. Share condolences at www.pacerfuneralhome.com