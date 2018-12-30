ZEHNDER, Glenn

ZEHNDER - Glenn Passed away in Rutledge, TN, on December 2, 2018, at the age of 83. He grew up in Glenwood, NY and married Joan (Lux) Zehnder. Together, they have a son, Bruce (Kim) Zehnder; grandson, Jed (Deb) Zehnder; granddaughter, Janelle (Eric) Enser; and five great-grandchildren, Emily and Ryan Zehnder, and Avery, Claire, and Lauren Enser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Alice (Sprague) Zehnder. He married Beverly (Hockman) Zehnder and lived on Lake Erie before the couple moved south to Cherokee Lake in Tennessee. Glenn was a skilled mechanic who could fix anything. He took great joy in motorcycles, boats, jet skis and snowmobiles. Glenn enjoyed spending time at his cottage on Rushford Lake, helping on his son's family farm and hunting. He loved animals and country music. Glenn worked at Moog as a machinist and supervisor from the company's beginning until his retirement. He was always there to help before anyone could ask and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. His family will honor him in private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to ALPS Adult Day Services, 600 North Daisy Street, Morristown, TN 37814.