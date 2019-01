YOUNG, Ethel M. (Underhill)

Passed away peacefully on December 14, 2018 in Nashua, NH. Wife of the late Owen W. Young, M.D. both from Kenmore, NY. Survived by her children, Christine Carrington, David (Barbara) Young, Beth (Paul) Westbrook, Peter Young, Janice (Peter) Rohwetter and six grandchildren.