WILLIAMS, King P. Jr.

WILLIAMS - King P. Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 25, 2018. A gathering will be held on Saturday, January 5, 2019 from 10-11 AM at Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com