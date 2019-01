WHITE, Elder Patricia Ann

WHITE - Elder Patricia Ann Departed this life December 23, 2018. She leaves to mourn a host of family and friends. Family will receive friends Thursday, 11 AM at Young Tabernacle Holiness Church Assembly, 623 Best St. Funeral to follow at 12 Noon. Arrangements by Brian K. Lewis Funeral Homes. www.BriankLewisFuneralHomes.com