WENSKE, Doris J. (Schriver)

Of North Tonawanda, December 19, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Franklin Wenske; cherished mother of Debra Whais; loving grandma of Mark Ellis and Shannon Ellis; dearest sister of Carol (Larry) Gerber, the late Louis (Joan) Schriver and late Beverly (Joe) Sionko; daughter of the late Louis and Edna (nee Golem) Schriver; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Services were held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Park. If desired, memorials may be made to Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan Street, Tonawanda, NY 14150. Online guest registry at www.Wattengel.com