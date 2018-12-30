Weekend in Review: Mark Schroeder steps down, Bills win as Kyle Williams retires and more

A snowy holiday weekend ended with big news for Buffalo Bills fans: the Bills squished the fish in a 42-17 win over the Miami Dolphins as Kyle Williams retired. Here are some stories you may have missed while enjoying the holidays.

Buffalo Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder is leaving city government to become commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

A judge has ordered Amherst police to return $422,000 and other property seized from the owner of the Taste of India restaurant as investigations into possible criminal activity continue.

The Town of Amherst has dropped its claim that Grover's illegally lets customers and employees park on town property. "It was total harassment," said owner Georgina Hartman.

A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines was arrested Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after a loaded firearm was found in her carry-on luggage at a TSA checkpoint.

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen looked much the way he has throughout his first season: A lot of good, some bad, and a little ugly against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field.

Kyle Williams fans paid tribute by shoveling his number in the snow, adding Kyle's name to the Village of Williamsville sign and more.

Check out the big crowd that braved the snow to cheer on the Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

Click here to see more photos.