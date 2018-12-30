Share this article

Mark Schroeder pictured on the campaign trail in September 2018 while running against Mayor Byron Brown. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Weekend in Review: Mark Schroeder steps down, Bills win as Kyle Williams retires and more

A snowy holiday weekend ended with big news for Buffalo Bills fans: the Bills squished the fish in a 42-17 win over the Miami Dolphins as Kyle Williams retired. Here are some stories you may have missed while enjoying the holidays.

Mark Schroeder resigning as Buffalo comptroller to be state DMV chief

Buffalo Comptroller Mark J.F. Schroeder is leaving city government to become commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles.

•••

Amherst police ordered to return $422,000 seized from Taste of India owner

A judge has ordered Amherst police to return $422,000 and other property seized from the owner of the Taste of India restaurant as investigations into possible criminal activity continue.

•••

Amherst turns down heat on Grover's Bar & Grill

The Town of Amherst has dropped its claim that Grover's illegally lets customers and employees park on town property. "It was total harassment," said owner Georgina Hartman.

•••

Woman arrested at Buffalo airport with gun was a flight attendant

A flight attendant for Southwest Airlines was arrested Thursday at the Buffalo Niagara International Airport after a loaded firearm was found in her carry-on luggage at a TSA checkpoint.

•••

Jay Skurski's 10 observations: Josh Allen puts on a show in Bills season finale

Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen looked much the way he has throughout his first season: A lot of good, some bad, and a little ugly against the Miami Dolphins at New Era Field.

•••

Fans edit Village of Williamsville sign to honor Bills' Kyle Williams

Kyle Williams fans paid tribute by shoveling his number in the snow, adding Kyle's name to the Village of Williamsville sign and more.

•••

Smiles at the Bills-Dolphins tailgate

Check out the big crowd that braved the snow to cheer on the Bills on Sunday at New Era Field.

