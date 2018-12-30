Watch: Kyle Williams makes first reception of his career in finale

On a day full of memories for retiring Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Kyle Williams, he caught a 9-yard pass from quarterback Josh Allen in the fourth quarter for the first reception of his career.

Williams was mobbed by his teammates on the sideline and got a big ovation.

"I’m so thankful that (defensive player) showed up," Williams said. "Four yards is a long way when you’ve got the ball in your hands. He actually faked me out. He was looking at me and I thought he was going to try and tackle me high and he slipped down and snagged my foot. I’ve never been more thankful to get tackled in my life."

Williams had been inserted earlier in the game on offense in a goal line situation but Allen plunged in for the TD.

"That was more of a goal line play," coach Sean McDermott said. "We had the formation early in the game, but we decided to save it and just run it. … As the game was where it was, Brian (Daboll) was committed to running it. I thought it was the right thing to do. I knew he was going to catch it. That’s just who he is. He’s a winner."

The Bills also had Allen kneel down so the Dolphins could get the ball back in the final minutes and the Bills defense could take the field. That presented an opportunity for Williams to get an ovation when he came off the field.

"That was more of a basketball deal, but it was more important to honor Kyle than it was to score a touchdown," McDermott said.