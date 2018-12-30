WALSH, Daniel B.

WALSH - Daniel B. December 21, 2018, of Albany, first Western NY Democratic Assembly Majority Leader, at age 83, after a long illness, beloved husband of Susan (nee Frohe); son of Irish immigrants, the late Pierce Walsh and Mary Cronin Walsh; father of Courtney Walsh and Meghan Heister (Joseph); and grandfather of Madeline, Daniel and Sophia Heister. Predeceased by siblings Kathryn Neubert, Josephine Brennan, Virginia Piccioli and Joseph Walsh. Visitation Friday, January 4th, from 5-7 PM at APPLEBEE FUNERAL HOME, 403 Kenwood Ave., Delmar, NY. Memorial Mass 10 AM on Saturday, January 5th, at Historic St. Mary's Church on Capitol Hill, corner of Lodge and Pine Sts., Albany. Interment will be at a later date in the Buffalo area. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Massry Family Children's Emergency Center at Albany Medical Center, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 or the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY 12204.