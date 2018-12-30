Fans edit Village of Williamsville sign to honor Bills' Kyle Williams
#KyleWilliams and #ThankYouKyle have been trending on Buffalo Twitter since Friday, when the Buffalo Bills veteran announced that Sunday's game against the Dolphins would be the last game of his career.
Kyle Williams fans paid tribute by shoveling William's number in the snow, adding Kyle's name to the Village of Williamsville sign and more.
Found another sign of respect and admiration for the departing #GoBills great. Population: Grateful #Bills fans everywhere #ThankYouKyle pic.twitter.com/ZYJgcvvzgW
— Zach Smalt (@zachsmalt) December 30, 2018
Kansas to Buffalo #letsgobills #ThankYouKyle pic.twitter.com/HqFyUccadT
— Jonathan (@jjling13) December 30, 2018
#BillsSelfie #thankyoukyle #madelf pic.twitter.com/AGelhdG8nH
— Lori Hosmer (@LoriH722) December 30, 2018
#ThankYouKyle #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/s71uaakTNm
— Richard Sellwood (@R_Sellwood) December 30, 2018
Representin my dawg today #KyleWilliams . Love you brother #GoBills pic.twitter.com/hJp1QUrHLt
— Thurman Thomas (@thurmanthomas) December 30, 2018
@WGRZ Thank you Kyle Williams pic.twitter.com/afNX9VI2WN
— Matthew (@Matthew88997261) December 30, 2018
