A sign altered marking Buffalo Bills Kyle Williams retirement from the Bills after todays game against Miami, on Main Street in Williamsville, N.Y., on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018. (John Hickey/Buffalo News)

Fans edit Village of Williamsville sign to honor Bills' Kyle Williams

#KyleWilliams and #ThankYouKyle have been trending on Buffalo Twitter since Friday, when the Buffalo Bills veteran announced that Sunday's game against the Dolphins would be the last game of his career. 

Kyle Williams fans paid tribute by shoveling William's number in the snow, adding Kyle's name to the Village of Williamsville sign and more.

