Chautauqua County traffic stop leads to arrest for LSD, mushrooms, ecstasy

A Jamestown man was arrested for possession of multiple controlled substances following a traffic stop Saturday night, according to the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Department.

Alexander R. Cieplinski, 26, was arrested on five drug charges and two driving offenses after he was stopped by deputies on Maple Street in the town of Sinclairville for allegedly failing to stop at a stop sign just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said that following an investigation, Cieplinski was found to be in possession of LSD, Psilocybin mushrooms, MDMA (commonly known as ecstasy or molly) and marijuana as well as multiple scales.

Cieplinski was charged with two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of marijuana and two traffic violations.

He was arraigned in the Town of Stockton Court for the Town of Charlotte and was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail on bail.