SZYMKOWIAK, Marian M.

SZYMKOWIAK - Marian M. Resident of Beechwood Home, entered into rest December 17, 2018, at age 91; loving daughter of the late Frank and Lottie Szymkowiak; dear sister of the late Francis "Curly" (late Barbara) Martin; cherished aunt of Gordon (Cheri) Martin, David (Loretta) Martin and Christine (John) Arcara; also survived by cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Saturday (January 5, 2019), from 9-10 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com