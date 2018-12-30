STUMPF, James E. "Stumper"

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 27, 2018; beloved husband of Virginia D. (nee Jerge) Stumpf; devoted father of Jeffrey Stumpf; cherished grandfather of James "JJ", Patrick and Diana; loving son of the late Thomas and Rita Stumpf; dear brother of Joyce (late Robert) Miltenberger, John (Elaine) Stumpf and the late Thomas (late Leona) Stumpf; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning (January 2nd) at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Mr. Stumpf was a retiree of the Teamsters Local #375 and a life member of the Windom Volunteer Fire Company. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com