STRIANESE, Robert L., Sr.

STRIANESE - Robert L., Sr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 27, 2018; beloved husband of Helen (nee Schultz) Strianese; devoted father of Charlene (Charles Burns) Wehrfritz, Robert, Jr. (Kris Parisi) Strianese and Josephine (Nate) Williams; cherished grandfather of Joseph (Rachel) Strianese, Jason (Leslie) Williams, Daniel (Julie Liszka)Wehrfritz and the late Gina Marie Strianese; adored great-grandfather of Nathan Strianese and Peyton Savage; loving son of the late Generose and Josephine Strianese; dear brother of the late John (late Emily) Strianese, Lucy (late Charles) Suor, Rae (late William) Gaskill, Margaret (late Howard) Schmidt, Dorothy (late Michael) Merzacco, Albert (late Mary) Strianese, Bernadine (late William) Craver, and Eugene (Caroline) Strianese. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at Our Lady of Charity Church (St. Ambrose Worship site), 65 Ridgewood Rd., Buffalo, at 9:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery. Bob was a proud truck driver of Teamsters Local 449 for over 40 years and a South Buffalo Democratic Committeeman for over 30 years. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com