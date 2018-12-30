SMITH, Walter W. Jr.

Of Boston, NY, December 22, 2018, loving father of Walter R. Smith and Jennifer Smith; beloved son of Esther (nee Pabst) and the late Walter W. Smith, Sr.; dear brother of Bev (Jack) Webb, Carol (Robert) Fagan, Patricia Smith, Deborah (Donald) Courneen, Charles Smith, Jeff (Debbie) Smith and Greg (Beth) Smith; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday, January 4, 2019, from 5-7 PM at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555) where a Memorial Service will follow at 7 PM. Walter was a member of Hamburg Moose Lodge #992. Please share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com