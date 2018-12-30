SMITH, James Reid, Jr.

SMITH - James Reid, Jr. Age 71, of Lancaster, NY, died peacefully Monday, December 24, 2018, at Buffalo General Hospital. He was born April 12, 1947 in Buffalo, NY, son of the late James Reid Smith, Sr. and Sarah Hunt Smith. He is survived by his loving wife Lorraine Senora Smith and daughter Christine Catherine Smith; cousins Ernestine Myles, her two daughters, Althea and Deirdre Myles and a host of other relatives. Memorial services: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 3-5 PM at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 185 Kensington Ave., Buffalo, NY 14214. Arrangements by JOHN E. ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME.