SCHMITT, Ruth A. (Blum)

SCHMITT - Ruth A. (nee Blum)

Sadly, December 22, 2018, at age 100. Beloved wife of the late Wilbert P. Schmitt; devoted mother of Vernon (Shirlene) Schmitt, Duane Schmitt, Dennis (Carol Cialone) Schmitt and Beverly (Peter) Liaros; cherished grandmother of Tracey (Joanne), Shawn (Kelly), Jeremy (Robin), Jamie (Teresa), Jason (Deanna) Schmitt, Nicole (Christopher) Hibbitts; and great-grandmother of 12 great-grandchildren. All services will be held privately, at the convenience of the family.