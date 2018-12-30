ROTH, Doris

ROTH - Doris December 27, 2018. Wife of the late Kenneth Roth; loving mother of Rachel (David Vasbinder) Roth and David Roth; sister of the late Steven Schnell; devoted grandmother of Jacob, Kenny and Danny. Funeral Services were held in Florida. Doris devoted her life to helping others as a social worker. Memorials may be made to Mazon, 190 S. Bundy Dr. #260, Los Angeles, CA 90025 or HIAS.org. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME.