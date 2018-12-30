ROBERT, Gerald E.

ROBERT - Gerald E. Of Lancaster, NY, December 29, 2018, beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Weigand); loving father of Darlene (Frank) Dlabola, Glenn (late Leeanna), Laurie (James Richert) Stutz, John (fiancee Lynn Mussell) and Peter Robert; grandfather of ten; great-grandfather of four; brother of the late Allan (Marian) Robert. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, on Wednesday from 3-7:30 PM with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 5337 Genesee St., Bowmansville, NY, Thursday morning at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Gerald was a 44 year Scouter in Troop 601 currently as Committee Chairman, formerly as Scoutmaster. He is a Vigil Honor member of the Order of the Arrow in the Ho-De-No-Sau-Nee Lodge #159 as a Lodge Ceremonial Team Advisor. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America, 2860 Genesee St., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Online condolences may be made at www.wendelandloecherinc.com