REIMONDO, Mary A.

REIMONDO - Mary A. December 24, 2018 of town of Tonawanda, NY. Dear mother of Louis Reimondo and Deborah (Patrick) Stachelcyk. Loving grandmother of Jennifer (Wesley) Bradley, Randy, David, and Christopher; also survived by 6 great-grandchildren. Sister of Ruth Ann Kaman. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday, January 5th at 10:00 am at St. Timothy Church, 565 East Park Dr., Tonawanda, NY. Mrs. Reimondo was a US Navy Veteran, dedicated member of St. Timothy's parish and a life member of the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Buffalo Hospice Foundation. Please share your online condolences at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com