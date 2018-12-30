RAAB, Rosemarie A. "Rosie" (Baker)

Of Orchard Park, entered into rest December 28, 2018, beloved wife of William K. Raab; devoted mother of Kenneth (Sarah) Raab, Jason Raab and Kelly Brodnicki; cherished grandmother of Kathleen, Delaney, Mary and Nicholas; great-grandmother like to Owen; loving daughter of the late Raymond and Caroline Baker; dear sister of the late Albert Baker; fond sister-in-law of James (Maryann) Raab; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Sunday (December 30th) and Monday (December 31st) from 12 Noon-6 PM. (No visitation on New Year's Day). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park, on Wednesday morning at 11:30 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com