Deaths Death Notices
QUINONES, Philip
QUINONES - Philip December 25, 2018 at age 76. Beloved husband of the late April (nee Root) Quinones; devoted father of Deborah Shtayyeh, Vicky Romens, Julie Al-Alami, Dawn Quinones, and Lisa (Nick) Hicks; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mr. Quinones was a Vietnam War Veteran and served in The Desert Storm. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be held Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville) at 10 AM. Military Honors and Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook