QUINONES, Philip

QUINONES - Philip December 25, 2018 at age 76. Beloved husband of the late April (nee Root) Quinones; devoted father of Deborah Shtayyeh, Vicky Romens, Julie Al-Alami, Dawn Quinones, and Lisa (Nick) Hicks; cherished grandfather of 17 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Mr. Quinones was a Vietnam War Veteran and served in The Desert Storm. The family will be present to receive friends Thursday 6-8 PM and Friday 4-8 PM at the (Lancaster-Depew) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 6050 Transit Rd., where prayers will be held Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church (Bowmansville) at 10 AM. Military Honors and Interment at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com