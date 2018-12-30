POLICHETTI, Susan M. (Elliott)

Of Derby, entered into rest December 21, 2018, beloved partner of 20 years of Jim Markiewicz; devoted mother of Nichole M. (Charles) Forness and Anthony C. (Melissa) Polichetti; cherished grandmother of Bella, Owen and Noah Forness; loving daughter of the late William and Betty Elliott; dear sister of William (Anna) Elliott, Charles Elliott and Robin (John) Blake; cherished chihuahua, Ryder; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends; predeceased by Anthony P. Polichetti. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd. near Lake Ave., on Saturday (January 5th) from 9-11 AM. A Funeral Service will immediately follow. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com