PLETO, Esther B. (Gazdzik)

December 27, 2018; beloved wife of the late Frank Pleto, Sr.; devoted mother of Frank P., Jr. (Marina), Thomas (Janice), Mark Pleto, Ann Marie (Michael) Ervolina, Lorraine (Joseph) Foglia and the late Cynthia (Douglas) Johnson and Mary Katherine Pleto; dear grandmother of Jeffrey and Christopher Johnson, Frank P., III, Thomas, Christopher and Anna Pleto, Elizabeth, Michael, David and Paul Ervolina, Claire, Natalie, Joey Foglia and John Nappo; dearest daughter of the late Aloysius and Helen (nee Nowicki) Gazdzik; also survived by eight great-grandchildren; dearest sister of the late Mary (late Jack) Schiller; survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Friends may call Tuesday, 3-7 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville, where prayers will be offered Wednesday at 8:45 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Benedict's RC Church at 9:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., Buffalo 14211 are appreciated. Share condolences at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com