PILARSKI, Will Thomas

PILARSKI, Will Thomas - December 30, 2017. We all remember Will with his beautiful, dark brown eyes and his wonderful shining smile. He always loved sports, whether watching or playing. He liked people, was always happy with them, whether young or old. He made everyone feel better. He said if God let him come back, he would still pick his loving and caring parents, his brother and sisters, friends, neighbors, cousins, aunts, uncles, and especially Uncle Scruffy. Though so sick, he had a smile for everyone. He tried his best at everything. He was a fighter and fought cancer most of his life. Will is with God now. We have him in our hearts forever. Praying and loving you always, Grandma Mary Pilarski & family