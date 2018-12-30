PETERSEN, Robert F.

PETERSEN - Robert F. Of North Tonawanda, NY, unexpectedly left us on December 19, 2018, at the age of 52. Beloved husband of Paula (nee Froelich) Petersen; devoted father of Robert and Ryan Petersen; cherished grandfather of Madelyn, Annabell and Mary; loving son of Ann and the late James Petersen; also survived by aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Family and friends welcome to a Celebration of Bob's Life ceremony to be held Sunday, February 3, 2019 at Sweeney Hose Company #7, North Tonawanda, from 12-3 PM, with a short service to commence at 1 PM.