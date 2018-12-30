PERSONS, Donna J. (Crane)

PERSONS - Donna J. (nee Crane)

December 22, 2018, of South Wales, NY. Loving wife of Donald J. Persons; dearest mother of Glenn (Tammy) Gates, Kirk (Tairwren) Gates and Brian (Kelly) Persons; beloved grandmother of Alex; dear sister of the late Linda Crane. Services to be held at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to the Mercy Hospital Foundation, 565 Abbott Rd. Buffalo, NY 14220. Share online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com