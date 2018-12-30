NUNZ, Jesse E.

NUNZ - Jesse E. Entered into rest December 26, 2018; devoted father of Taylor L. Nunz; loving son of Edward (Pamela) Punaro and Tamara Nunz; dear brother of Sarah and Amber; cherished grandson of Louise (nee Samsulski) Punaro and the late Angelo Punaro, William (late Susan) Nunz; also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Lombardo Funeral home (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com