NIKISCHER - Donald F. Of Getzville, entered into rest on December 26, 2018. Beloved husband of Geraldine Starr; devoted father of Jonathan Nikischer; step-father of Melissa (Kevin) Hewitt, Michele (Shawn) Woods, Patrick Starr and Sandra Nikisher; cherished grandfather of Ryan, Justin, Kyle, Ashley, Travis, Alex, Kyle, Jessica, and the late Adam; adored great-grandfather of six; loving son of the late John and Margaret Nikischer; dear brother of Paul (Millie), Mary Ann (Patrick), Jim (late Michele), Michael (Kathy), and the late Jack (Lelia). No prior visitation. Private service. Donald was a United States Army Veteran. Arrangements entrusted to Lombardo Funeral HOme (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com