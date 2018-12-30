NIES, Jon J.

NIES - Jon J. Age 63, a retired Stationary Engineer, Avid Hunter, Fisherman and Conservationist, died unexpectedly at his beloved hunting camp in Yorkshire, NY, on December 17, 2018. Jon, the youngest of three boys was born in Buffalo, NY, to the late John P. Nies and the late Lorraine (Schmidt) Nies. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Karen LaCorte-Nies; brother David (Sue), the late Ken Sr. (Mary); sister-in-law Candice Vogel (late Vincent); seven nieces and nephews, Dawn (Dennis) Pickard, Ken Nies Jr. (Lana Finkel), Michael Nies, Lynn Cochran (Michael), Mark Nies (Amy), Steve Nies and Sara Vogel. Also survived by two great-nieces, Stephanie Pickard and Kylie Cochran; and four great-nephews, Nicholas Galante, Sean Cochran, Jackson Nies and Mickey Nies, Jr.; and many cousins. An accomplished hunter and marksman, he bagged several trophy whitetail and mule deer bucks, as well as turkeys. He is also survived by his "hunting buddies", Rick Mislin, Don Yavacoli, David Parker, Nick Mislin, and Joe Yavacoli. Jon retired after 27 years of service as a Stationary Engineer with Erie County Division of Buildings and Grounds and the ECC Campuses. Jon graduated from Bishop Turner High School, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Management from Canisius College, and a Chief Stationary Engineer's License for the City of Buffalo. Jon also played defense on the Bishop Turner and Canisius College hockey teams. A beautiful life that came to an end at the place he loved. Jon was a kind, thoughtful, and loving spouse and friend and will be deeply missed. A Celebration of his Life will be held on January 6th from 12-3 PM at The Columns Banquet Center, 2221 Transit Rd., Elma, NY 14059. Please RSVP to 716-836-6500 or online at HTTPS://www.amigone.com/events/. In lieu of flowers, any donations made to the family will be used to purchase a stone memorial bench in Jon's memory. Arrangements by Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com