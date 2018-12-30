NAGLE, Donald G.

NAGLE - Donald G. Of LeRoy/Batavia, NY, December 9, 2018. Don was predeceased by his parents, Roy and Mabel Nagle, and by his brother David. Don is survived by his sister Carol Fish of Buffalo, NY and by many nieces and nephews, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. Don is also survived by his wife Leona; his beloved son Anthony (Alison) Pangrazio; and several grandchildren. Don was born May 3, 1926 and raised in Buffalo, NY. He was a proud Veteran of the US Navy. Recently, Don was a very active member in the American Legion and had a deep sense of patriotism. Don had a deep and abiding faith and was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Batavia. Celebration of Don's life will be held at the First Baptist Church, 306 E. Main St., Batavia, NY on Saturday, January 5th, at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, Don preferred that donations be made to Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight, PO Box 426, Clarence, NY 14031 or at www.buffaloniagarahonorflight.org

To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.leroyfuneralhome.com