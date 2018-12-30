MONCZYNSKI, Dorothy Evelyn

MONCZYNSKI - Dorothy Evelyn Age 93, of Annapolis, MD, passed away on December 17, 2018. Born October 8, 1925 in Buffalo, NY, she was the daughter of the late John and Rose Monczynski. There will be a Celebration of her Life on February 3, 2019 at The Hill YMCA in Westminster, 1719 Sykesville Road, Westminster, Maryland 21157, beginning at 1:00 pm. A Memorial Mass will be conducted in the future at St. Aloysius Church in Cheektowaga, New York, followed by interment at St. Joseph's New Cemetery, in Holland, New York in the spring. To view extended obituary and get service updates, please go to www.elinefh.com