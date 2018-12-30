MEZA, Donna (Macdonald)

Of Lyndonville, passed away December 28, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving husband and family. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, David Bernard L. Meza III MD, a large family and dear friends, such as Karen Banach Williams, who for 18 years was the loving daughter she could never have. The family will receive friends at the CHRISTOPHER MITCHELL FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 21 West Ave., Albion, on Wednesday January 2, from 2-4 and 6-8 PM. Donna Marie's Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, January 3, at 10 AM at Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph's Church in Albion. Interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411. To share a special memory of Donna Marie, please visit www.christophermitchell.com