MERRIN - Claude E., MD

1936-2018. Dr. Claude E. Merrin, a talented and respected surgeon and urologic oncologist, passed away suddenly October 27, 2018. Dr. Merrin did a Fellowship at Roswell Park Cancer Institute as Cancer Research Clinician and Director of the Dialysis Unit and Transplantation Program, eventually being named Chief of the Department of Urology in 1974. Dr. Merrin was the co-author of over 95 clinical research papers and a pioneer in innovative and experimental treatment of genitourinary tumors. He was nationally and internationally renowned. In 1979 he moved to Chicago where he practiced for 30 years. He retired in 2010 due to health circumstances. A non-smoker, he courageously fought Stage IV lung cancer for more than nine years. An avid licensed pilot, he flew gliders, ultralights, single engine airplanes and was a member of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA). In addition, he built an ultralight aircraft and two experimental airplanes from aircraft kits. He was active in the French community in Chicago and a member of the Union of the French Abroad. He frequently traveled to France with his family. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Susan (nee Eagan) Merrin; son Robert (Irene) Merrin; daughter Catherine Merrin; and two grandchildren. Services have been held.