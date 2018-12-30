McMAHON, John "Jack"

On December 26, 2018, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of the late Betty Lilley and Patricia Quermback-McMahon; dearest father of Douglas (Sarah), Richard W. (Laura) and Karen (Eric) McMahon Gerken; grandfather of Samuel, Jessica, Christina, Elizabeth, Sarah, Amanda, Stephanie and William; great-grandfather of Ava and Gianna; brother of Margaret Clancy, the late Patricia Reigel, Joseph and the late Mary Fox-Ciolino, the late Edmund and the late James McMahon. Friends will be received Sunday, December 30th, 4-7 PM, Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc., same as Curtin Funeral Home, 1340 Union Road, West Seneca, NY, 716-627-2919. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in John's name. Share online condolences at www.Lakesidefuneralhome.com