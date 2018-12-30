McGARVEY, Margaret E. (Hackrott)

December 28, 2018, at age 88, beloved wife of the late Michael "Emmett" McGarvey; loving mother of Karen (Cy) Taylor, Michael (Michelle), Paul (Kim), John (Kasia), and Susan; cherished grandmother of Meghan, Daniel, Ryan, and Molly. Margaret was a volunteer of Beechwood Continuing Care and lifetime volunteer at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital. The family will be present Tuesday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd.). Family and friends are invited Wednesday at 10 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at the University at Buffalo Newman Center, 495 Skinnersville Rd., Amherst, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment to immediately follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, memorials may be made in Mrs. McGarvey's memory to Hospice Buffalo, 225 Como Park Blvd, Cheektowaga, NY 14227. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com