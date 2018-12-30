McDUFFIE, Stevenson "Maine"

Of Buffalo, entered into rest December 23, 2018; beloved husband of the late LaChez (nee Hampton) McDuffie; devoted father of Terrance (Kim), Stevenson (Melissa), Theodore (fiance;e Ebony), LaChez, Thaddeus (Amber) and Christopher (Ann) McDuffie; cherished grandfather of 24 and great-grandfather of one; dear brother of Barbara, Shirley, Frankie, Debra (Teddy), Veronica (Jeffrey), Michael, James, Rhonda and the late Tyrone (Sharon); also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd.,near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 4-8 PM, and may visit First Shiloh Baptist Church, 15 Pine St., Buffalo, on Thursday morning from 11 AM - 12 Noon, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com